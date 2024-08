Fed-up neighbors demand action to quiet San Mateo rail crossing Max Darrow looks at plans to quiet down a hazardous and noisy railroad crossing in San Mateo and the concerns that could have some unintended consequences. (8-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv