Emily Forlini talks big tech deals Sam Altman, leader of SF's OpenAI, says the company is NOT for sale, after a group led by Elon Musk reportedly offered a whopping $97 billion to buy the A.I. giant. Emily Forlini, Senior Reporter for PC Mag, joins Reed Cowan to dive into Musk's strategy, with Altman claiming it’s all about slowing down a competitor.