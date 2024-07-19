Watch CBS News

Effects of Microsoft outages felt across numerous industries, travel impacted

Microsoft outages linked to the company CrowdStrike impacted computers across the world on Friday, leading to major disruptions in travel and other sectors. Veronica Macias reports on the impacts at San Francisco International Airport. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
