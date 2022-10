Advertise With Us

Elizabeth Cook reports on a fire at a senior apartment building in Oakland that displaced dozens (10-14-2022)

EAST BAY NEWS Seniors rescued from 4-alarm Oakland apartment building fire; 3 hospitalized Elizabeth Cook reports on a fire at a senior apartment building in Oakland that displaced dozens (10-14-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On