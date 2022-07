Advertise With Us

Laura Haefeli reports on a man's dog who helped Nevada County Sheriff's Deputies in a Sierra cliff rescue (7-16-2022)

Dog helps authorities rescue owner in Sierra Nevada Laura Haefeli reports on a man's dog who helped Nevada County Sheriff's Deputies in a Sierra cliff rescue (7-16-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On