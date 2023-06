Diabetes drug for weight loss: Benefits and downsides Stanford Medicine released a new study about the benefits and potential risks of using diabetes drugs, like Ozempic, for weight loss. Dan Azagury, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery and Section chief of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at Stanford, explains how Ozempic helps people lose weight, about the potential downsides, and how ethical it is for doctors to prescribe Ozempic for weight loss