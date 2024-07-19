CSU Professor drills down on the technical aspects of the global outage Cal State East Bay’s professor Grant Kien discusses the technicality of how vulnerable all software systems are to hackers and what the true impact is to Microsoft. Professor Kien furthers the conversation about whether companies are too reliant on technology. (07-19-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv