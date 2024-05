Crews contain 4-alarm fire that destroyed Oakland lumber warehouse Crews remained on scene Monday after containing a four-alarm fire that destroyed the warehouse at Economy Lumber in Oakland Sunday night. Shawn Chitnis reports. (5/27/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv