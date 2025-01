Convicted killer sentenced in 1986 murders of 2 Fremont women Andrea Nakano reports on the 1986 cold case of two women who were killed finally coming to an end with a conviction. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv