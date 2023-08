Community leaders unite to form the ‘Civic Joy Fund’ for neighborhood clean-up efforts To avoid the constant “doom loop” in the San Francisco neighborhoods. Owner of Manny’s restaurant, Manny Yekutiel, and Daniel Lurie from the non-profit ‘Tipping Point’ come together to get people engaged to get the city back on track. Those who spend hours cleaning up local neighborhoods get to spend time at Manny’s restaurants afterward for a free community meal. (08/25/2023)