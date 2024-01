Charles Osgood, longtime host of "Sunday Morning," dies at 91 Veteran newsman Charles Osgood, who anchored "CBS Sunday Morning" for 22 years and was host of the long-running radio program "The Osgood File" for more than four decades, has died at age 91. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back at the life and legacy of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster who was often referred to as CBS News' poet-in-residence.