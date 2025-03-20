Watch CBS News

CBS News Bay Area Backstage with the filmmakers of The Dreamers and I

Silicon Valley is shining at Cinequest! The festival is happening NOW in San Jose, blending creativity & tech to showcase the future of filmmaking. During our CBS News Bay Area Backstage segment Gianna Franco talked with Kenji Yamamoto & Nancy Kelly, creators of "The Dreamers and I", a documentary 10 years in the making! Their film explores the world of hacker houses and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. Get your tickets at cinequest.org
