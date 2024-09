Berkeley non-profit works to counter election threat posed by A.I. AI-generated "deepfakes" are already making their way into the 2024 election cycle. Lauren Toms reports. (9-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv