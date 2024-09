Beachfront home owners wrangle with county over property boundaries At Stinson Beach some seaside property owners have taken it upon themselves to keep the public at arm's length but the county may soon crack down on their methods. John Ramos reports. (9-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv