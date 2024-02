Bay Area sees widespread impacts from storm with more rain, gusting winds on the way Team coverage of the ongoing flood advisory across the Bay Area as a new atmospheric river storm hits the region. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3I7fsWK Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv