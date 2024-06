Bay Area politicos react to Biden's rocky performance at Thursday's debate The consensus among California politics experts is that the president did not do enough to put voters' minds at ease about his age and cognitive ability. Lauren Toms reports. (6-28-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv