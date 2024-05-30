Balancing Summer jobs with smart financial planning Students currently looking for jobs in the summer should also plan for their future financial standing points. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger advises young workers to also plan for retirement and how to budget their Summer earnings financially. (05-30-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv