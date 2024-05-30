Watch CBS News

Balancing Summer jobs with smart financial planning

Students currently looking for jobs in the summer should also plan for their future financial standing points. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger advises young workers to also plan for retirement and how to budget their Summer earnings financially. (05-30-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.