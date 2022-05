Advertise With Us

Anne Makovec reports on spectators attempting to vandalize Antioch police car during sideshow (5-16-2022)

Antioch mayor decries sideshow that turned violent over weekend Anne Makovec reports on spectators attempting to vandalize Antioch police car during sideshow (5-16-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On