Antioch crisis response team marks 1 year without in-custody deaths Antioch marked one year since the creation of a crisis response team that responds to mental health emergencies. Officials said the program is a success, noting that no in-custody deaths have occurred. John Ramos reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv