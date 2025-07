AG Bondi to reportedly visit Alcatraz to announce reopening plan Speaker Emerita Pelosi said the plan to reopen Alcatraz is the Trump administration's "stupidest initiative yet" ahead of a reported visit by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv