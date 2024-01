After strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, concern grows of widening Middle East conflict U.S. and U.K. forces conducted airstrikes on Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen in response to dozens of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. President Biden issued fresh warnings to Houthi rebels Friday that the U.S. will fight back if the Houthis retaliate. Charlie D'Agata reports from Tel Aviv.