Abrar Al-Heeti talks Instagram tests new feature to hide harmful comments and TikTok comeback Keeping social media safe for kids is more important than ever, and Instagram is stepping up! The platform is testing a new feature that could hide harmful comments while you scroll, aiming to provide a safer, more positive experience. CNET Technology Reporter Abrar Al-Heeti joined Reed Cowan and Gianna Franco to discuss the new dislike button being tested, plus TikTok’s comeback in the U.S.A.