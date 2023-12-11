Watch CBS News

50th annual Daytime Emmys airs tonight

This Friday is the 50th annual Daytime Emmy award shows is here. Actors Jacqueline Macinnes Wood from "The bold and the Beautiful" and Jason Thompson from "The Young and the Restless" join the morning team to talk about their nomination.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.