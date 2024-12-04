Zach Bryan to headline Golden Gate Park concert the Friday after Outside Lands

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs to headline Stagecoach 2025 Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs to headline Stagecoach 2025 00:35

Promoter Another Planet Entertainment (APE) on Wednesday morning announced the next big show of the Golden Gate Park Concerts series taking place after the Outside Lands Festival with country artist Zach Bryan and special guests Kings of Leon.

The show, produced in partnership with fellow concert promoter AEG, will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025 on the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park, five days after the conclusion of next summer's edition of Outside Lands.

Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. John Lamparski / Getty Images

Bryan is currently finishing up the last few dates of his wildly successful "Quittin' Time Tour" that has featured the country singer selling out arenas and stadiums across North America. In September, he was announced as one of the headlining acts for Stagecoach 2025, the popular country music festival held every April in Indio on the same grounds as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Golden Gate Park Concerts is BACK on Fri, 8/15



GRAMMY Award-winning country singer-songwriter, Zach Bryan is heading to the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park w/ special guests @KingsOfLeon + more TBA 🤠 Tickets on sale Fri, 12/6 at noon 🐎



ℹ️: Link in bio for more info! pic.twitter.com/RGfhiLHHSC — Another Planet Entertainment (@apeconcerts) December 4, 2024

The concert, which will feature additional acts, will start at 3 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased via GoldenGateParkConcerts.com and Ticketmaster.

Plans for the additional ticketed concerts in the park using the main Lands End stage and other festival infrastructure from Outside Lands were approved in September of 2023 by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Last August, a huge crowd of 50,000 people packed the Polo Fields for a show featuring co-headliners System of a Down and Deftones along with support from the Mars Volta, Swedish punk band Viagra Boys and Australian "death pop" duo VOWWS.

Under the approved agreement, Another Planet is set to host two or three ticketed concerts in the Polo Fields during August the weekend following the Outside Lands Festival for three years beginning in 2024. This year, the System of a Down and Deftones show was the only concert held. And as part of the agreement, the promoter will also fund free Muni rides to and from the Polo Field for concert ticket holders.

The additional concerts in the Polo Fields have a footprint about a third the size of the Outside Lands Festival, and are smaller, headliner-focused events. The agreement also calls for APE to produce annual complimentary concerts at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square and Embarcadero through 2026 which this year included a daytime EDM festival and a performance by Portugal. The Man in September.