Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Free daytime EDM party presented by Another Planet to take over Embarcadero Sunday

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-17-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-17-2024 06:09

San Francisco officials on Wednesday officially announced details about "Dirtybird: Back to Baysics," a free electronic dance party organized by concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment being held Sunday afternoon.

Dirtybird EDM party
Dirtybird EDM party Another Planet Entertainment

While word of the free EDM event featuring artists on the Dirtybird Records imprint first surfaced on Monday, San Francisco issued the press release about the dance party Wednesday morning. The dance concert at Embarcadero Plaza is set to kick off at 2 p.m. this Sunday, July 21, and is billed as the first of three free music events being presented in downtown San Francisco by Another Planet. 

The EDM event is part of the agreement city officials came to with the concert promotor that includes additional ticketed concerts in Golden Gate Park using the main Lands End stage and other festival infrastructure set up for the Outside Lands festival in early August. The agreement was approved last September by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The one additional concert in Golden Gate Park announced so far featuring System of a Down and Deftones sold out in under two hours.

The daytime event will feature a closing performance by Belgium-born DJ and Dirtybird artist Sacha Robotti as well as sets from Mz Worthy, Smalltown DJs, and back-to-back sets from DJs Moody Jones and Deron Delgado. While it is free, attendees are advised to RSVP to the all-ages event on the Another Planet website.   

The party comes weeks after the promoter held a surprise outdoor rave that took over Civic Center Plaza in early June featuring Fred Again and Skrillex. That paid event drew tens of thousands of people to the Civic Center, leading to increased foot traffic for some area businesses and a few complaints from some locals.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.