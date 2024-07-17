Free daytime EDM party presented by Another Planet to take over Embarcadero Sunday

San Francisco officials on Wednesday officially announced details about "Dirtybird: Back to Baysics," a free electronic dance party organized by concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment being held Sunday afternoon.

While word of the free EDM event featuring artists on the Dirtybird Records imprint first surfaced on Monday, San Francisco issued the press release about the dance party Wednesday morning. The dance concert at Embarcadero Plaza is set to kick off at 2 p.m. this Sunday, July 21, and is billed as the first of three free music events being presented in downtown San Francisco by Another Planet.

The EDM event is part of the agreement city officials came to with the concert promotor that includes additional ticketed concerts in Golden Gate Park using the main Lands End stage and other festival infrastructure set up for the Outside Lands festival in early August. The agreement was approved last September by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The one additional concert in Golden Gate Park announced so far featuring System of a Down and Deftones sold out in under two hours.

The daytime event will feature a closing performance by Belgium-born DJ and Dirtybird artist Sacha Robotti as well as sets from Mz Worthy, Smalltown DJs, and back-to-back sets from DJs Moody Jones and Deron Delgado. While it is free, attendees are advised to RSVP to the all-ages event on the Another Planet website.

The party comes weeks after the promoter held a surprise outdoor rave that took over Civic Center Plaza in early June featuring Fred Again and Skrillex. That paid event drew tens of thousands of people to the Civic Center, leading to increased foot traffic for some area businesses and a few complaints from some locals.