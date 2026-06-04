Fans attending World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium to navigate extensive conduct rules

With the FIFA World Cup less than two weeks away, fans planning to attend matches at Levi's Stadium will have to navigate an extensive code of conduct. It's a reflection of the intense national pride the tournament ignites.

Flags, banners and other materials deemed political, offensive or discriminatory are banned, as are flagpoles and promotional pom-pom shakers. Even neutral flags aren't allowed if they exceed two meters by 1.5 meters. Vuvuzelas are prohibited, along with whistles, air horns and other noise-making devices.

Reusable water bottles are also banned, a restriction that is drawing criticism from some fans.

"That's very weird," San Jose resident Ben Fought said. "I think it's going to be really hot and making people buy their own water. I don't really love that."

Soccer journalist Favian Renkel said the stringent measures are a direct response to the culture surrounding international competition.

"World Cups are fun, yes, but they're very intense," Renkel said. "With FIFA, you're dealing with different countries and ideologies, so you really have to play the safest routes possible."

The concern is not hypothetical. At a 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar held at Levi's Stadium, a brawl broke out in the stands and a man was stabbed.

On the field, preparations are also underway. Australia's national team has established its training base in Alameda.

"I think everyone's very excited when it became clear that would be the base," said Josip Skoko, a former Socceroos captain.

Levi's Stadium is slated to host six matches, beginning June 13 with Qatar vs. Switzerland and running through a Round of 32 knockout game on July 1.

Despite the costs associated with attending, Renkel thinks fan enthusiasm is unlikely to wane.

"A lot of these smaller countries playing in the Bay Area are maybe not the favorites, but they're still going to be treating it like it's a World Cup final," he said.