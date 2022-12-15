Woman who lost eye defending autistic boy in Antioch attack gets key to the city

ANTIOCH -- The city of Antioch on Tuesday honored the woman who lost an eye while standing up for a teen who is autistic during an attack at an East Bay restaurant.

19-year-old Bianca Palomera was injured last month while trying to stop an assailant from harassing that teenager at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch where she works. She was hospitalized with her injuries and lost her

Antioch ceremony honoring Bianca Palomera. CBS

Police arrested 20-year-old Hayward resident Isaac White-Carter in connection with the attack in early December.

In honor of her bravery, on Tuesday evening Antioch awarded Palomera with a key to the city and its hero of the year award.

"Miss Palomera is the light. She is the light that shined brilliantly and valiantly In the face of adversity," said Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe during the ceremony.

Palomera also received a $500 check and a promise from city officials that they would donate another $500 to an organization of her choice.