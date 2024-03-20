Woman stabbed in San Francisco's Mission District

A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police.

The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. in the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 20th Street.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times during a physical altercation. No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released a detailed description of the suspected stabber.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.