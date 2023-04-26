Woman shot, robbed at recreation center near Oakland's Lake Merritt

OAKLAND -- A woman was shot at an Oakland recreation center Tuesday after trying to fight back during a robbery, according police.

The shooting happened at around noon next to a playground at the FM Smith Recreation Center on Park Ave. just west of Lake Merritt. Oakland Police said the woman had been approached by two people, one who had a firearm, and they tried to rob her of her purse.

A witness said the woman had been sitting at a bench at the playground when two teenage boys wearing masks and black hoodies approached her from behind and one grabbed her purse. The witness said there was a struggle that led all three to a car where another suspect was in the driver seat.

One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot the woman, who then let go of her bag and the car drove away, according to the witness.

Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel responded to the scene. Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in the incident was asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.