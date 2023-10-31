Woman in Sonoma County accused of throwing wine bottles at cars, injuring child

A woman who allegedly tossed bottles at moving vehicles and injured a child has been arrested, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were sent to the 4800 block of Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield on multiple reports of a woman throwing full bottles of wine at passing cars.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a child in one of the vehicles was hurt when a bottle struck their car. The child was treated for minor injuries by the fire department.

Investigators searched the area and identified Maria Carmona, 43, of Susanville, as the suspect, based on witness descriptions.

Deputies believed that Carmona appeared to be intoxicated. They also allege that she had stolen several bottles of wine from a business in Larkfield. She also had five warrants from other counties.

Carmona was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony throwing an object at a vehicle, felony child cruelty and misdemeanor theft.

She is being held on $63,500 bail for this case and her other warrants.