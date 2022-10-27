Woman in critical condition after stabbing in West San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.

The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.

Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident in the 900 block of Daffodil Wy.



One adult female victim with life threatening injuries.



We will provide updates as they become available.



TOC: 6:05 PM pic.twitter.com/TCRrASCxX4 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 27, 2022

No information regarding a possible suspect or the circumstances of the stabbing were immediately available.