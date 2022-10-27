Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in West San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.

The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.

No information regarding a possible suspect or the circumstances of the stabbing were immediately available.

