Woman decapitated in Santa Rosa; Relative sought, may be in possession of victim's head

A man recently released from prison is being sought after a relative of his was found decapitated inside a Santa Rosa home, authorities said Friday.

Santa Rosa Police said officers responded Thursday at about 3:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail, just south of W. Steele Lane and west of Coffey Lane, about a possible homicide. Officers found the decapitated woman dead inside a home and the head was not located, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 24-year-old Santa Rosa resident Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, a relative of the victim. Police believe Aroyo-Lopez killed the victim at the home, took the victim's head with him when he fled, and may still be in possession of it.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez Santa Rosa Police Department

Aroyo-Lopez is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot 6-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large tattoo of "420" and a marijuana leaf on the left side of his head. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes. He believed to have left the walking south on Iroquois Street.

Police said Aroyo-Lopez has other relatives in the San Joaquin Valley area, but it is unknown if that is his destination or what his current means of travel are.

Aroyo-Lopez is on Postrelease Community Supervision (PRCS) after being recently released from state prison for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession, a case unrelated to the Pomo Trail victim. He currently has an active homicide warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. If anyone sees him, they are urged not to contact him and to call 911.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police at 707-543-3590 or through the department's tipline at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.