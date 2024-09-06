Woman found dead in solo car crash was shot, Vallejo police say

VALLEJO -- A woman was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in a single-vehicle collision early Friday, Vallejo police said.

Reports of gunshots and the crash were reported about 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Mare Island Way, police said.

The woman was found alone in a 2005 white Honda Accord near the intersection, police said. She was pronounced dead after being extricated from the car by Vallejo firefighters.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The killing was the 17th in Vallejo this year, police said.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.