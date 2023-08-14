Woman found dead near Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman was found dead Sunday evening in San Francisco on the north edge of Golden Gate Park where the weekend's massive Outside Lands music festival was just wrapping up.

Police said officers from the Richmond station responded at 7:24 p.m. to the area of Fulton and 22nd streets to a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived, a witness said they found the unresponsive adult female and called police.

Police said the investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.