San Francisco police investigate large, late-night brawl near Golden Gate Park; 2 injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fight involving a large group of people that broke out late Sunday night on Fulton Avenue near Golden Gate Park after the Outside Lands Music Festival ended, injuring two people.

San Francisco police and medics respond to a large fight on Fulton Avenue that left two people injured. CBS SF

According to the statement released by SFPD, Sunday night at around 10:24 p.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a report of a fight in progress on the 5000 block of Fulton Avenue. Arriving officers saw a large group of people involved in a physical altercation.

The people involved in the fight left the scene after SFPD arrived. Officers met with two victims injured in the fight, a 45-year-old adult female and a 20-year-old adult female. The victims said that a large group of people became involved in a fight "for unknown reasons." Police said the 20-year-old adult female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened almost an hour after the Outside Lands Music Festival had finished. There was no word from authorities regarding who the people involved in the fight were or the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

However, a source told KPIX that the fight involved security guards employed by two different firms who were working at the festival. One of the women injured in the fight could be seen wearing the type of yellow jacket often worn by paid security at concerts in the Bay Area.

It was the second incident in the area that required a police response Sunday night. A woman was found dead on the north edge of Golden Gate Park where the weekend's massive Outside Lands festival was wrapping up.

Police said officers from the Richmond station responded at 7:24 p.m. to the area of Fulton and 22nd streets to a report of a deceased person. The body was found close a few blocks away from the festival box office in the park and about eight blocks from the main festival entrance near 30th and Fulton.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this time. The fight remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.