Woman dies in crash near Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland

OAKLAND — A woman was killed Sunday evening when her car slammed into the back of a pickup truck in Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 67-year-old woman was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on the Fruitvale Avenue on-ramp at westbound Interstate Highway 580 around 5:41 p.m. when she collided with the rear-end of a Chevrolet SUV, CHP said.

She died from blunt-force trauma and a preliminary investigation shows that she may have been traveling at an unsafe speed.

The Chevy had been stopped due to heavy traffic, CHP said, and driver impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.