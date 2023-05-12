Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG - A woman was arrested by Pittsburg police Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man to death in an apartment during what police are calling a "domestic violence incident."

At 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Belmont Apartments at 1010 Power Ave. after someone called to report that a man and woman were fighting inside a unit, police said.

When they got to the apartment, officers found the man with a stab wound to his chest and, along with a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crew, began trying to save his life.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

Neither person's name was released and police provided no additional information.