Windsor police investigate reports of man who fired rifle in neighborhood

Authorities in the North Bay town of Windsor are investigating after reports of a man walking through a neighborhood firing rounds from a semi-automatic rifle early Saturday.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the area of Esmond Circle, near Old Redwood Highway.

The suspect fired five shots in rapid succession, hitting an unoccupied car and a fence," according to the Windsor Police Department, which is staffed by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department.

"This brazen and violent incident, which could have resulted in serious harm, fortunately, did not cause any injuries," the department posted on social media.

The suspect appeared to be a male adult, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, but no other information was released due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at (707) 838-1234.