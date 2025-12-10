Bay Area woman arrested after 28 dogs in "poor and unsafe" conditions found in garage

A woman in Sonoma County was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty Tuesday after police said they found two dozen dogs living in poor living conditions inside a garage.

Police in the town of Windsor said the arrest was made as they were conducting a probation compliance check on a resident at a home on Hastings Place. During the visit, officers located 28 dogs, ranging from young puppies to adult mixed breed terriers.

"A walkthrough of the garage revealed poor and unsafe living conditions, including an abundance of fecal matter, soiled bedding, limited or no food available, and dirty water," police said in a statement.

During the search, three of the dogs were found crated with heavily soiled bedding. One adult dog was also found with what was described as a "large, open laceration" above its right eye.

Police requested assistance from North Bay Animal Services (NBAS), who took custody of all 28 dogs. Two of the injured dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital for urgent care.

The owner of the dogs, identified as 35-year-old Christina Urrutia, was arrested at the scene.

Urrutia was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of animal cruelty, possession of unlicensed dogs, operating a commercial kennel without a license and a probation violation.