Wind advisory extended Monday morning across Bay Area, Central Coast
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wind advisory was extended through 9 a.m. Monday morning by the National Weather Service.
Winds are forecast to be between 15-25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph.
The advisory covers the entire Bay Area and Central Coast. The Weather Service said fallen trees could be a threat due to the saturated ground.
Driving conditions will be hazardous and the wind could cause power outages, according to the advisory.
Aside from the wind advisory, the weather service said a flood watch and a coastal flood advisory were also in effect.
The forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, with highs. in the 50s.
Monday night's forecast calls for mostly clear conditions with lows in the 40s.
