What is peptic ulcer disease? What to know as Bruce Springsteen postpones tour for treatment

Bruce Springsteen announced that he's postponing his remaining tour dates in 2023 as he receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," said a statement posted to his social media.

Earlier in the month, the rock legend announced he was postponing the rest of his September concerts in order to receive treatment. All tour dates are being moved to 2024, with specific dates to be announced next week, the latest statement said.

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most common symptoms of peptic ulcers include indigestion, abdominal pain, feeling too full too fast while eating, nausea, vomiting, bloating and burping, the Mayo Clinic and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases explain.

Peptic ulcer causes

Most commonly, peptic ulcers are caused by infections from the H. Pylori bacteria — which you can pick up from coming into contact with traces of an infected person's vomit, stool or saliva — or from long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, like aspirin and ibuprofen.

Other causes are uncommon or rare, NIDDK explains, but may include other infections, medications, medical procedures that affect the stomach as well as diseases or health conditions related to the stomach.

In addition to risks from NSAIDs, the Mayo Clinic says risk for peptic ulcers can increase with:

Smoking

Drinking alcohol (which can irritate and erode the stomach's mucous lining and increases the amount of acid produced)

Having untreated stress

Eating spicy foods

"Alone, these factors do not cause ulcers, but they can make ulcers worse and more difficult to heal," the clinic's website reads.

Peptic ulcer treatment

There are options to treat peptic ulcers, including medications to heal the ulcers themselves or managing the underlying cause of the ulcer.

Without treatment, these ulcers can cause further complications, including internal bleeding, a hole in the stomach wall, digestives blockages and certain cancers.

The Mayo Clinic adds that surgery may be needed for serious complications caused by an ulcer.

"However, surgery is needed far less often now than previously because of the many effective medications available," the clinic's website says.

-Simrin Singh contributed to this report.