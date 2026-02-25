West San Jose parking lot shooting a murder-suicide, police say

Police in San Jose released additional details about a deadly shooting Tuesday morning, saying a man killed his former girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

According to officers, the shooting took place shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center. Officers found a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds.

Both people were pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. At the time, police said it was an isolated incident.

Scene of fatal double shooting at the El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center in West San Jose on Feb. 24, 2026. CBS

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives determined that the man, identified as 43-year-old Edgard Altamirano, confronted the woman and shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim were in a prior dating relationship that ended several months earlier.

The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old woman. Her name has not been released.

The shooting was the city's 4th homicide of the year. Police said Wednesday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.