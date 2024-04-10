Multiple people shot at Ramadan event in West Philadelphia, several people in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Multiple people were shot at the end of a Ramadan event at 47th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said several people are in custody.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said they took one person to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Fire officials said the person went home first and then was taken to CHOP.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or the exact number of victims.

The FBI is on the way to the scene to assist the Philadelphia Police Department and other local partners in the investigation, a spokesperson said.

Sen. Bob Casey posted on X that his office has been in touch with local officials about the shooting.

My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 10, 2024

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said parents looking to reunite with their children can meet with police at Sister Clara Muhammad School at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

ATF Philadelphia Field Division is assisting at the scene of the shooting.

Police are expected to provide more information at a media staging area near the scene.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims because it marks the end of Ramadan – the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.