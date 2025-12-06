United Teachers of Richmond return to bargaining table as many rally in support of union

After two days of striking, United Teachers of Richmond were back at the bargaining table with the West Contra Costa School District.

Meanwhile, educators, families, and community members gathered outside the meeting to rally in support of the union, including teacher Lourdes Alatorre.

"I want to speak up," said Alatorre with pride. "I want to break the cycle."

Alatorre has worked in the education system for 30 years, the last four as a special education preschool teacher within the West Contra Costa School District. She explains that they don't have enough staffing, especially when it comes to dealing with students with developmental delays.

"Sometimes it takes two or three adults to change a diaper," said Alatorre. "What happens to all the other students? It's a safety concern. The other thing is the quality of my teaching is diminished because I don't get that extra support."

Alatorre believes she needs another paraprofessional, and so do other special education teachers. The union even put it in their proposal, but so far, she says the district hasn't even countered on that part of it.

"I feel insulted," said Alatorre. "I feel that my families and my students are being forgotten, they're not even being considered and that hurts me tremendously."

United Teachers of Richmond Union says the staffing crisis has led to 1,500 educators leaving in the last five years. To start the school year, 71 classrooms lacked a permanent teacher, relying on substitutes.

At the end of November, California's Public Employee Relations Board called on the district manager to offer a substantial salary increase, but they still haven't come to an agreement.

School board Trustee Demetrio Gonzalez Hoy sympathizes with the teachers.

"I think it's really important to show our employees that they're not the enemy," Gonzalez Hoy stated. "We are here in support of what they want. Ultimately, they want what's best for their students, which is what we want, right? At least the majority of us. So I wanted to show with my family that we're here for them."

People from outside the community came out to rally as well. Leslie Hu is an educator in the San Francisco Unified School District. For her, the issues in Richmond are all too familiar.

"Educators across the Bay Area, across the state, across the country, we have been forgotten and disrespected for far too long, and we are right now fighting for crumbs," said Hu.

In fact, FUSD and the United Educators of San Francisco are negotiating as well and also struggling to see eye to eye.

"We also are in bargaining right now and we just took our first strike authorization vote on Wednesday and 99% of our members are saying enough is enough," Hu explained. "We can't continue to live."

As the rally grew and people chatted louder, Alatorre hoped the district bargaining committee could hear them inside and it would push them towards a deal.

"I hope so," said Alatorre. "If there's no resolution, at least that there would be a clear sign that they're listening to us."