Weather system brings high winds Monday before forecast warmer temperatures this week

SAN FRANCISCO – The latest weather system to arrive in the Bay Area won't deliver much rain, but is expected to bring gusty winds to the region throughout Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory went into effect at 5 a.m. and won't expire until 11 p.m. Monday night. Higher elevations and exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with winds up to 45 mph at lower elevations.

⚠Windy Conditions on Monday - Wind advisory in effect Monday 5 AM to 11 PM for coastal areas from Sonoma to Monterey counties, including Santa Lucia Range. Winds 15-30 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8kZbWYmzQ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 2, 2023

Travel may be difficult for higher profile vehicles, as loose objects may be blown around and damage to trees is possible.

Temperatures will be warmer later in the week, reaching the 70s in many areas and possibly into the 80s inland. The week is expected to remain dry.