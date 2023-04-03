Watch CBS News
Weather system brings high winds Monday before forecast warmer temperatures this week

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – The latest weather system to arrive in the Bay Area won't deliver much rain, but is expected to bring gusty winds to the region throughout Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory went into effect at 5 a.m. and won't expire until 11 p.m. Monday night. Higher elevations and exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with winds up to 45 mph at lower elevations. 

Travel may be difficult for higher profile vehicles, as loose objects may be blown around and damage to trees is possible.  

Temperatures will be warmer later in the week, reaching the 70s in many areas and possibly into the 80s inland. The week is expected to remain dry.

