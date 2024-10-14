Weather service warns of beach hazards up and down coast through Wednesday

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards alert through Wednesday.

The agency issued the alert on social media Sunday evening.

A Beach Hazards Statement is now in effect through 9 PM Wednesday. Moderate period northwest swell with breaking waves of 6-8 feet and a moderate risk for sneaker waves are expected. Never turn your back on the ocean! pic.twitter.com/DwqBalqSSv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 14, 2024

Waves up and down the Pacific Coast could see swells of between 6 and 8 feet, the National Weather Service said. There is also a moderate risk of sneaker waves.

Large waves can sweep across beaches without warning, the weather service said, pulling people from rocks, jetties and sand. As always, never turn your back on the ocean.

The beach hazards statement will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and patchy fog in some areas.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s to 70s on the coast and around the bay, and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s.

Forecasters say a slight warming trend bringing seasonal temps will continue Monday through Tuesday before an upper level low brings isolated rain chances on Wednesday.