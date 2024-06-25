Waymo expands robotaxi service to all in San Francisco

Robotaxi service Waymo on Tuesday announced its autonomous vehicles would be available for rides to anyone in San Francisco who downloads the company's app.

The announcement was made with a blog post Tuesday morning. Waymo had been only accepting requests from riders selected from a waiting list that had grown to 300,000 people.

"The wait is over. Starting today, anyone can hail a ride with Waymo in San Francisco. Rain, shine, or Karl the Fog, just download the app, and ride," the post read.

San Francisco becomes the second major city where Waymo's robotaxis are open to all interested riders. The company has been providing Phoenix residents with driverless vehicle rides for several years.

A YouTube video posted to accompany the announcement said Waymo's autonomous cars have provided over 3.8 million miles in driverless rides within San Francisco through the end of March, 2024.

Last month, it was revealed that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation was looking into 22 incidents in which Waymo's robotaxis were either involved in solo-vehicle crashes or "exhibited driving behavior that potentially violated traffic safety laws."

In February, the company's planned expansion in California cities was temporarily stopped by the state Public Utilities Commission. The announced move frustrated public officials who indicated Waymo didn't consult them about the expansion. The suspension, which was for up to 120 days, was lifted in March and Waymo began operating in San Mateo County and in Los Angeles.

Also in February, a Waymo robotaxi collided with a bicyclist in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, leaving the cyclist with minor injuries. In another February incident, a Waymo vehicle was vandalized and set on fire by a group of people in San Francisco's Chinatown.