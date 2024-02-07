Waymo robotaxi collides with bicyclist in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood

A Waymo robotaxi hit a bicyclist in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, leaving the cyclist with minor injuries.

San Francisco police said the collision happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Mississippi Streets in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the autonomous vehicle with passengers and a cyclist who had been hit by the vehicle.

There were no injuries to any passengers. Police said the cause of the collision was still being investigated.

In a statement, Waymo said the vehicle had been stopped at the intersection and after a large truck went through, the vehicle proceeded. However, the bicyclist had quickly followed the truck through the intersection and was partially occluded by the truck, crossing into the vehicle's path, Waymo said.

"When [the cyclist] became fully visible, our vehicle applied heavy braking but was not able to avoid the collision." the company said. "Waymo called police to the scene and the cyclist left on their own, to our knowledge reporting only minor scratches. We are making contact with relevant authorities surrounding this event."

Police asked anyone with information about the collision to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.