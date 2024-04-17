San Francisco police suspect teen in robotaxi fire that happened in Chinatown; DA files charges

San Francisco police said a 14-year-old may face charges in connection the arson of a Waymo robotaxi on Feb. 10.

The unoccupied, autonomous vehicle was on Jackson Street, near Stockton and Grant, around 9 p.m. when it 10 to 15 people surrounded it.

A spokesperson for the company said someone broke a window and threw a firework into the vehicle, which set it on fire. Following the incident, Mayor London Breed issued a statement condemning the arson.

"Chinatown is one of the densest neighborhoods in San Francisco, and any fire could explode and spread among tightly packed buildings to endanger lives, homes and businesses," Breed said.

Police said they identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect and were able to obtain a search warrant. The warrant was served on March 27 in the morning, and according to police, they were able to find evidence connected to the incident.

While the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has filed charges, the teen has not been arrested. Police said whether he is arrested or appears in court out of custody depends on the Juvenile Probation Department.

Police said criminal charges are on the way, but they are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-415-575-4444.