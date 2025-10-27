Watch CBS News
Runaway 12-year-olds from Watsonville allegedly involved in hit-and-run crashes, police say

Tim Fang
Authorities in Santa Cruz County said two youths who went missing over the weekend have been found after they were allegedly involved in hit-and-run crashes.

Officers said a 12-year-old girl from Watsonville took her mother's car, a light blue Nissan Altima, from their home around 1 a.m. Saturday. She was believed to be with her boyfriend, also 12.

Police deemed the pair at-risk due to the girl's prior statements, along with the safety of the public as the girl, who is under legal driving age, was behind the wheel.

Watsonville police said the girl was involved in a hit-and-run in the community of Marina around 10 a.m. that day.

Police said the pair were also involved in a second hit-and-run collision in San Jose. The boy and girl were seen walking away from the scene of the crash, according to officers.

In an update posted at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police said both 12-year-olds were found.

